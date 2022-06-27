Looking At JD.com's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $147,890 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $835,640.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.5 to $88.76 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JD.com options trades today is 1494.93 with a total volume of 5,101.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JD.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $47.5 to $88.76 over the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $88.76 $94.5K 300 210 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $88.76 $92.2K 300 91 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $66.00 $89.0K 176 654 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $67.50 $81.9K 889 303 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $68.76 $78.5K 6.0K 150

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,584,832, the price of JD is up 3.06% at $65.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JD.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.