Looking At Royal Caribbean Gr's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr RCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $375,829, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $239,100.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $70.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Royal Caribbean Gr options trades today is 819.27 with a total volume of 3,525.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Royal Caribbean Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $90.0K 553 80 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $84.7K 1.6K 28 RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $42.00 $84.6K 1.3K 0 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $64.5K 230 50 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $36.00 $45.8K 761 509

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $90.0K 553 80 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $84.7K 1.6K 28 RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $42.00 $84.6K 1.3K 0 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $64.5K 230 50 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $36.00 $45.8K 761 509

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,234,954, the price of RCL is down -3.8% at $40.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On Royal Caribbean Gr:

Susquehanna downgraded its action to Positive with a price target of $70

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.