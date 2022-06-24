Yum China Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Yum China Holdings.

Looking at options history for Yum China Holdings YUMC we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $62,350 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,214,708.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.5 to $50.0 for Yum China Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Yum China Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Yum China Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $42.5 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Yum China Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume YUMC CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $327.9K 393 2.2K YUMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $221.2K 393 514 YUMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $178.0K 393 1.1K YUMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $92.4K 393 729 YUMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $72.9K 393 1.4K

Where Is Yum China Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 29,010,270, the price of YUMC is up 2.79% at $43.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

