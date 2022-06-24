Novavax Whale Trades For June 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Novavax.

Looking at options history for Novavax NVAX we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $204,250 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $324,470.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $150.0 for Novavax over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novavax's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novavax's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Novavax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $73.0K 116 50 NVAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $48.00 $63.9K 472 365 NVAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $55.6K 429 42 NVAX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $50.5K 283 10 NVAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $50.5K 1.0K 5

Where Is Novavax Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,810,894, the price of NVAX is down -0.27% at $51.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Novavax:

Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Novavax, which currently sits at a price target of $168.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

