Marathon Oil Whale Trades For June 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marathon Oil.

Looking at options history for Marathon Oil MRO we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $66,540 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $593,618.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.0 to $36.0 for Marathon Oil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Oil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Oil's whale activity within a strike price range from $4.0 to $36.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Oil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $128.4K 3.1K 506 MRO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $4.00 $93.2K 91 50 MRO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $88.3K 3.1K 969 MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $85.4K 3.1K 1.8K MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $23.00 $72.1K 2.2K 2.4K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $128.4K 3.1K 506 MRO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $4.00 $93.2K 91 50 MRO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $88.3K 3.1K 969 MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $85.4K 3.1K 1.8K MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $23.00 $72.1K 2.2K 2.4K

Where Is Marathon Oil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,053,316, the price of MRO is up 1.57% at $22.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Oil:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marathon Oil, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $24

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marathon Oil, which currently sits at a price target of $33.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marathon Oil, which currently sits at a price target of $37.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Marathon Oil, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.