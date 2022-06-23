What Are Whales Doing With KE Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on KE Holdings.

Looking at options history for KE Holdings BEKE we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $216,475 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $805,229.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $20.0 for KE Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KE Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KE Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

KE Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BEKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $20.00 $143.9K 1.5K 98 BEKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $20.00 $131.0K 1.5K 1.8K BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $15.00 $98.1K 11.6K 5.9K BEKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $20.00 $91.5K 1.5K 2.8K BEKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $17.50 $85.0K 3.0K 2.0K

Where Is KE Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,256,826, the price of BEKE is up 3.52% at $17.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On KE Holdings:

Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $22

HSBC upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $20

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for KE Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.