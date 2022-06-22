Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NET

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cloudflare.

Looking at options history for Cloudflare NET we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $462,975 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $615,140.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $80.0 for Cloudflare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cloudflare options trades today is 582.38 with a total volume of 925.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cloudflare's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $446.0K 211 401 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $68.5K 805 68 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $68.1K 805 51 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $67.9K 805 34 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $67.5K 805 17

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,209,245, the price of NET is up 1.5% at $44.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cloudflare, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.