Check Out What Whales Are Doing With JNJ

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson.

Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $476,520 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $807,939.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $240.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Johnson & Johnson options trades today is 1236.5 with a total volume of 12,088.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Johnson & Johnson's big money trades within a strike price range of $165.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $185.00 $375.0K 2.1K 1.5K JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $190.00 $167.5K 879 189 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $74.3K 867 44 JNJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $175.00 $62.6K 742 2 JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $175.00 $59.4K 7.3K 188

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,066,887, the price of JNJ is up 2.75% at $177.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

