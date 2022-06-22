AbbVie Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AbbVie ABBV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABBV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for AbbVie.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $92,125, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $895,763.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $195.0 for AbbVie over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AbbVie options trades today is 2500.27 with a total volume of 4,388.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AbbVie's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $195.0 over the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $145.00 $108.0K 2.9K 406 ABBV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $155.00 $95.5K 2.4K 122 ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $145.00 $90.0K 308 100 ABBV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $70.00 $78.0K 0 12 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $70.00 $77.9K 0 12

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,336,877, the price of ABBV is up 3.88% at $149.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

