Advanced Micro Devices Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 13% bullish and 86%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,066,848, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $1,451,335.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $230.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 4475.12 with a total volume of 32,169.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $85.00 $655.2K 355 3.2K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/01/22 $85.00 $251.4K 1.9K 3.1K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $100.00 $231.0K 125 100 AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $230.00 $217.8K 0 20 AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $220.00 $203.0K 1 20

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 41,055,665, the price of AMD is up 0.62% at $84.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $103

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

