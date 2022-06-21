This Is What Whales Are Betting On Amazon.com

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com AMZN we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $478,348 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $323,080.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $161.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $161.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $161.00 $260.7K 28.3K 480 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $105.00 $111.0K 2.6K 571 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $110.00 $65.8K 7.6K 2.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $105.00 $63.0K 2.1K 326 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $108.50 $51.7K 1.1K 5.0K

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 51,507,500, the price of AMZN is up 2.26% at $108.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com:

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $2825.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $107.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $3250.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $3450.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $3500.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

