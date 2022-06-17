What Are Whales Doing With Boeing

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Boeing BA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 90 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 71%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 42 are puts, for a total amount of $3,091,334, and 48 are calls, for a total amount of $3,216,747.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $210.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Boeing options trades today is 2578.79 with a total volume of 62,792.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boeing's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $195.00 $219.3K 7 442 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $195.00 $217.8K 7 404 BA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $195.00 $216.6K 7 252 BA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $195.00 $216.5K 7 290 BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $180.00 $215.2K 6.2K 800

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,803,108, the price of BA is up 2.56% at $136.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $192.

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $209

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

