Pinduoduo Whale Trades For June 17

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Pinduoduo PDD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PDD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Pinduoduo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $405,538, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $892,574.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $120.0 for Pinduoduo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pinduoduo options trades today is 2111.18 with a total volume of 4,379.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pinduoduo's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Pinduoduo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $172.5K 8.3K 83 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $80.00 $90.7K 73 104 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $75.00 $89.9K 64 89 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $60.00 $80.1K 174 47 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $85.00 $80.0K 91 83

Where Is Pinduoduo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,615,888, the price of PDD is up 0.85% at $59.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

What The Experts Say On Pinduoduo:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pinduoduo, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Pinduoduo, which currently sits at a price target of $62.

