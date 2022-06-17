Check Out What Whales Are Doing With JPM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM we detected 64 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 44 are puts, for a total amount of $2,916,217 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,068,397.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $155.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JPMorgan Chase options trades today is 4838.35 with a total volume of 22,065.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JPMorgan Chase's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $105.00 $633.5K 17 40 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $230.4K 24.5K 421 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $120.00 $174.8K 8.3K 307 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $110.00 $152.4K 8.7K 120 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $125.00 $115.7K 4.4K 911

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,675,250, the price of JPM is up 0.26% at $113.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On JPMorgan Chase:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $137.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $152.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $156.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

