8 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $27.5K 73 6.0K SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $12.50 $44.0K 13.4K 1.7K FOCS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $32.2K 7 482 C PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $39.5K 40.2K 245 SYF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $27.0K 177 196 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $31.8K 79 68 COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $66.00 $28.0K 318 29 MS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $45.00 $29.2K 12 10

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BX BX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 73 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 582 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 474 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 13451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1780 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FOCS FOCS, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C C, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 40294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SYF SYF, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 218 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST UPST, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 218 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 2 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $15940.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS MS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $2925.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.