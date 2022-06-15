This Is What Whales Are Betting On Marvell Tech

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech MRVL we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $583,950 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,418,401.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.5 to $80.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marvell Tech options trades today is 1601.15 with a total volume of 10,864.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marvell Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $42.5 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $55.00 $567.0K 1.3K 1.8K MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $195.1K 10.3K 1.8K MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $122.6K 10.3K 1.2K MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $42.50 $120.6K 516 482 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $56.00 $104.1K 336 160

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $55.00 $567.0K 1.3K 1.8K MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $195.1K 10.3K 1.8K MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $122.6K 10.3K 1.2K MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $42.50 $120.6K 516 482 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $56.00 $104.1K 336 160

Where Is Marvell Tech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,747,426, the price of MRVL is down -0.19% at $48.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

B. Riley Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $63

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Marvell Tech, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.