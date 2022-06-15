Dollar Tree Whale Trades For June 15

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dollar Tree.

Looking at options history for Dollar Tree DLTR we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $372,930 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $160,581.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $160.0 for Dollar Tree over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar Tree's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar Tree's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $110.00 $86.4K 16 10 DLTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $160.00 $60.4K 1.8K 81 DLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $50.0K 1.3K 87 DLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $110.00 $48.3K 16 0 DLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $155.00 $45.5K 399 54

Where Is Dollar Tree Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 450,749, the price of DLTR is down -0.87% at $154.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Dollar Tree:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $179.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $181.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $187.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dollar Tree, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.