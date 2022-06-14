Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SEDG

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on SolarEdge Technologies.

Looking at options history for SolarEdge Technologies SEDG we detected 40 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 38 are puts, for a total amount of $1,824,086 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $73,501.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $350.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SolarEdge Technologies options trades today is 403.62 with a total volume of 4,201.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SolarEdge Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $200.00 $128.6K 823 272 SEDG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $300.00 $114.7K 38 23 SEDG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $240.00 $111.2K 307 34 SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $260.00 $106.8K 437 62 SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $260.00 $74.9K 437 85

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 566,701, the price of SEDG is up 0.11% at $264.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On SolarEdge Technologies:

Oppenheimer upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $334

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $316.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.