Peloton Interactive Whale Trades For June 14

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Peloton Interactive.

Looking at options history for Peloton Interactive PTON we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $162,704 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $501,679.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $90.0 for Peloton Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Peloton Interactive's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Peloton Interactive's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Peloton Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $7.50 $140.0K 565 351 PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $12.50 $92.5K 1.3K 0 PTON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $80.4K 727 10 PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $10.00 $58.6K 355 428 PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $51.7K 3.2K 234

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $7.50 $140.0K 565 351 PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $12.50 $92.5K 1.3K 0 PTON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $80.4K 727 10 PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $10.00 $58.6K 355 428 PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $51.7K 3.2K 234

Where Is Peloton Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,384,342, the price of PTON is down -1.98% at $9.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Peloton Interactive:

UBS has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Peloton Interactive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.