Looking At Netflix's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix NFLX we detected 69 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 60 are puts, for a total amount of $2,172,066 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $2,103,316.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $480.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Netflix options trades today is 1283.44 with a total volume of 4,273.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Netflix's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $480.0 over the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $480.00 $93.1K 764 3 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $330.00 $81.5K 3.9K 5 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $450.00 $56.5K 692 67 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $450.00 $56.4K 692 25 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $450.00 $56.4K 692 63

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,569,935, the price of NFLX is down -1.21% at $167.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Netflix, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.