Citigroup Whale Trades For June 14

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup C we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,391,221 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,150,291.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $75.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Citigroup options trades today is 4786.31 with a total volume of 11,830.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Citigroup's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $813.5K 11.3K 1.9K C PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $600.0K 29.6K 24 C PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $164.1K 5.0K 56 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $72.50 $114.1K 435 752 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $72.50 $112.4K 1.5K 758

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,119,061, the price of C is up 1.06% at $46.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Citigroup:

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $58

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

