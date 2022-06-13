Alteryx Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alteryx AYX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AYX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Alteryx.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 14% bullish and 85%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $978,992, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $98,340.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $65.0 for Alteryx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alteryx options trades today is 532.2 with a total volume of 2,093.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alteryx's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Alteryx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AYX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $141.8K 334 87 AYX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $65.00 $136.0K 45 80 AYX CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $45.00 $69.3K 0 107 AYX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $58.6K 587 218 AYX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $40.00 $50.9K 706 200

Where Is Alteryx Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,180,946, the price of AYX is down -8.59% at $46.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Alteryx:

FBN Securities downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $80

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

