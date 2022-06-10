American Express Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on American Express AXP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for American Express.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $654,887, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $277,885.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $175.0 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Express's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Express's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $168.0K 447 100 AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $126.6K 214 77 AXP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $120.0K 3.6K 468 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $135.00 $56.6K 401 206 AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $175.00 $50.0K 1.6K 0

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,654,899, the price of AXP is down -3.78% at $154.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

