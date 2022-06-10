Altria Group Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Altria Group.

Looking at options history for Altria Group MO we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 85% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $472,362 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $349,458.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $57.5 for Altria Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Altria Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Altria Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.5 to $57.5 in the last 30 days.

Altria Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $57.50 $98.7K 569 69 MO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $52.50 $73.0K 3.4K 100 MO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $22.50 $52.2K 5 20 MO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $22.50 $52.2K 5 40 MO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $51.6K 12.7K 320

Where Is Altria Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,322,117, the price of MO is up 1.29% at $49.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Altria Group:

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $50

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

