10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $185.00 $29.8K 6.4K 3.9K NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $52.7K 1.3K 1.3K RDBX CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $10.00 $36.0K 1.4K 1.1K RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $28.50 $60.8K 5.0K 1.1K WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $17.50 $32.7K 1.4K 527 AMC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $47.4K 2.2K 493 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $2230.00 $32.7K 202 296 LYV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $90.00 $206.4K 135 256 BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $35.4K 274 102 ROKU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $32.1K 414 81

• Regarding META META, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 165 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 6454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3961 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.7K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 1324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1378 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RDBX RDBX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 1445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX RBLX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $28.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 5077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WBD WBD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 588 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 1462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC AMC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 588 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $7910.0 per contract. There were 2284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $2230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYV LYV, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $206.4K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU BIDU, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $825.0 per contract. There were 274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU ROKU, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 588 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $1235.0 per contract. There were 414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

