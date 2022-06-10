10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $108.7K 88.9K 15.3K NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $165.00 $62.7K 7.4K 3.2K SQ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $65.00 $25.0K 3.8K 2.0K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $210.00 $25.8K 2.4K 1.6K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $545.00 $40.0K 36 1.1K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $31.8K 2.7K 733 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $200.00 $39.5K 3.0K 700 APPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $60.2K 630 581 TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $90.00 $552.5K 355 502 MCHP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $60.00 $32.6K 30 454

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.7K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 88989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 163 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 7461 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 144 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 3899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 215 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 2476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 174 contract(s) at a $545.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $159.0 per contract. There were 2738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 172 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 3067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APPS APPS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 588 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 280 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $552.5K, with a price of $1105.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCHP MCHP, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 272 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.