Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SIX

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Six Flags Entertainment SIX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SIX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Six Flags Entertainment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 81% bullish and 18%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,309, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $746,870..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $70.0 for Six Flags Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Six Flags Entertainment options trades today is 743.5 with a total volume of 7,314.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Six Flags Entertainment's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SIX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $244.8K 1.4K 719 SIX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $81.2K 285 125 SIX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $79.9K 1.4K 1.2K SIX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $78.4K 1.4K 1.3K SIX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $74.0K 1.4K 1.3K

Where Is Six Flags Entertainment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,258,972, the price of SIX is down -4.38% at $27.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Six Flags Entertainment:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Six Flags Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Six Flags Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Six Flags Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $41.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Six Flags Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

