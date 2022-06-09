Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Nike

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike NKE we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 8% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 91% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $179,080 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $956,465.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $160.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $140.00 $518.0K 1.7K 7.0K NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $155.00 $219.0K 527 1.5K NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $48.2K 251 300 NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $48.0K 251 100 NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $48.0K 251 100

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,683,473, the price of NKE is down -1.73% at $120.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

What The Experts Say On Nike:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

KGI Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $106

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $139.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

