What Are Whales Doing With Qualcomm

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Qualcomm.

Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $160,305 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $518,491.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $175.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Qualcomm options trades today is 2702.08 with a total volume of 1,625.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Qualcomm's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $208.0K 6.2K 687 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/24/22 $120.00 $100.0K 81 0 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $73.0K 2.0K 75 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $33.7K 586 15 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $29.2K 629 0

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,794,905, the price of QCOM is down -0.09% at $138.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

