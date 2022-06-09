10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/10/22 $750.00 $66.7K 7.2K 53.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $52.4K 29.2K 16.7K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $35.8K 42.2K 11.8K MULN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $1.50 $50.0K 21.7K 8.2K GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $130.00 $44.8K 1.9K 4.3K LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $38.00 $26.6K 872 2.7K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $36.1K 6.6K 1.9K CLAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $22.50 $34.0K 10.7K 1.4K CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $65.0K 951 696 RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $142.8K 2.1K 692

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.7K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 7270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 288 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 29287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 42275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11864 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MULN MULN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 134 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 21731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 111 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 1964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS LVS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 188 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 6668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1990 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLAR CLAR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 190 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 10744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 162 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 225 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 414 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.8K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 2149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 692 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.