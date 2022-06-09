What Are Whales Doing With EQT

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on EQT.

Looking at options history for EQT EQT we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $55,319 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $323,330.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $65.0 for EQT over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for EQT's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of EQT's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

EQT Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EQT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $82.1K 66.9K 3 EQT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $48.2K 34 42 EQT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $45.0K 4.5K 248 EQT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $34.5K 980 15 EQT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $40.00 $32.2K 242 31

Where Is EQT Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,133,326, the price of EQT is down -1.65% at $48.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On EQT:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on EQT, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on EQT, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

