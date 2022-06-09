Shopify Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify SHOP we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $290,000 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $570,948.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $375.0 to $610.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale activity within a strike price range from $375.0 to $610.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $390.00 $195.0K 1.2K 16 SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $610.00 $172.8K 82 8 SHOP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $375.00 $108.3K 15 0 SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $380.00 $78.8K 159 88 SHOP PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/08/22 $390.00 $73.6K 26 20

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 443,242, the price of SHOP is down -1.9% at $384.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Shopify:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

