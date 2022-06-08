Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TGT

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $870,351 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $353,775.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $250.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $200.00 $171.3K 5.8K 41 TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $156.0K 3.5K 578 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $88.2K 3.5K 1.7K TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $70.4K 3.5K 1.7K TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $150.00 $68.5K 268 63

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,383,211, the price of TGT is up 0.78% at $157.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

