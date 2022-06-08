UnitedHealth Group Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $324,811 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $886,922.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $430.0 to $620.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $430.0 to $620.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $540.00 $483.0K 1.8K 10 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $540.00 $255.7K 1.8K 327 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $430.00 $54.8K 305 5 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $620.00 $49.1K 373 92 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $520.00 $44.2K 316 169

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,410,697, the price of UNH is down -1.08% at $491.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $561

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $612.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

