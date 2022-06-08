What Are Whales Doing With Salesforce

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce CRM we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $266,235 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $262,926.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $400.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $89.7K 660 37 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $130.00 $67.6K 525 200 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $63.7K 5 3 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $185.00 $61.1K 987 60 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $57.7K 660 57

Where Is Salesforce Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,673,051, the price of CRM is up 0.37% at $187.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Roth Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $242

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

