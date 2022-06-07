Schlumberger Whale Trades For June 07

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Schlumberger.

Looking at options history for Schlumberger SLB we detected 35 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $667,407 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $2,625,218.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $65.0 for Schlumberger over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Schlumberger's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Schlumberger's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Schlumberger Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $52.50 $399.9K 1.1K 3.3K SLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $40.00 $388.9K 1.4K 448 SLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $45.00 $342.5K 1 542 SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $47.00 $273.2K 51.0K 4.6K SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $47.00 $210.5K 51.0K 2.2K

Where Is Schlumberger Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,692,016, the price of SLB is up 3.58% at $48.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

