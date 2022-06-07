This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pinduoduo

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pinduoduo.

Looking at options history for Pinduoduo PDD we detected 39 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,072,118 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,137,195.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $90.0 for Pinduoduo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pinduoduo options trades today is 1419.24 with a total volume of 21,856.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pinduoduo's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Pinduoduo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/01/22 $60.00 $306.7K 820 756 PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $139.0K 3.4K 313 PDD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $65.00 $125.1K 340 0 PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $93.0K 1.6K 329 PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $82.8K 1.6K 738

Where Is Pinduoduo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,280,664, the price of PDD is up 8.95% at $58.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

