Looking At Lowe's Companies's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies.

Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,597,419 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $168,535.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $230.0 for Lowe's Companies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lowe's Companies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lowe's Companies's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $289.9K 1.7K 563 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $199.0K 1.7K 2.6K LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $180.00 $162.0K 204 223 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $180.00 $146.0K 204 426 LOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $100.00 $91.5K 10 10

Where Is Lowe's Companies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,340,029, the price of LOW is down -2.41% at $192.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Lowe's Companies:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $222.

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $238.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

