10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/10/22 $700.00 $46.7K 4.5K 38.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $100.00 $29.2K 9.0K 12.5K ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $125.00 $37.2K 1.2K 7.0K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $32.00 $27.2K 10.7K 1.7K BBWI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $37.50 $140.0K 11 1.7K LULU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $262.50 $52.3K 347 1.0K MAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $195.00 $46.4K 126 470 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $30.0K 441 219 TCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $20.00 $36.1K 15 101 GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $165.00 $25.6K 3 95

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $2335.0 per contract. There were 4566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38873 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 121 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 9026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 207 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 1291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 228 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 10757 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1783 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBWI BBWI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1750 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 472 contract(s) at a $262.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 347 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAR MAR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 464 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 470 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 182 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TCOM TCOM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 39 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on June 24, 2022. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $4270.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.