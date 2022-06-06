This Is What Whales Are Betting On Phillips 66

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Phillips 66 PSX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PSX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Phillips 66.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $69,930, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $486,625..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $115.0 for Phillips 66 over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Phillips 66's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Phillips 66's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Phillips 66 Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PSX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $100.00 $93.6K 537 177 PSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $110.00 $91.3K 1.2K 237 PSX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $106.00 $69.9K 0 0 PSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $115.00 $66.0K 3.2K 2 PSX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $95.00 $59.0K 470 50

Where Is Phillips 66 Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 727,939, the price of PSX is up 0.92% at $105.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Phillips 66:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Phillips 66, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Phillips 66, which currently sits at a price target of $112.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Phillips 66, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

