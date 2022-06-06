Looking At Lululemon Athletica's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lululemon Athletica.

Looking at options history for Lululemon Athletica LULU we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $176,598 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $213,979.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $260.0 to $350.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lululemon Athletica options trades today is 244.89 with a total volume of 332.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lululemon Athletica's big money trades within a strike price range of $260.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $71.6K 368 15 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $350.00 $48.3K 310 52 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/08/22 $310.00 $40.0K 3 35 LULU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $310.00 $33.4K 93 20 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $31.6K 590 22

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $71.6K 368 15 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $350.00 $48.3K 310 52 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/08/22 $310.00 $40.0K 3 35 LULU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $310.00 $33.4K 93 20 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $31.6K 590 22

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 211,855, the price of LULU is down -0.66% at $298.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 93 days.

What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica:

Bernstein upgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $300

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $377.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $345.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $365.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $345.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.