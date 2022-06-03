This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lockheed Martin

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lockheed Martin.

Looking at options history for Lockheed Martin LMT we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $485,510 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $937,906.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $320.0 to $490.0 for Lockheed Martin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale trades within a strike price range from $320.0 to $490.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $578.2K 128 92 LMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $410.00 $236.4K 69 67 LMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $385.00 $149.1K 50 64 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $450.00 $101.9K 533 79 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $440.00 $76.5K 142 0

Where Is Lockheed Martin Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 681,794, the price of LMT is up 0.23% at $442.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

