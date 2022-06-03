What Are Whales Doing With NVIDIA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $757,543 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $867,206.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $200.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NVIDIA options trades today is 3987.39 with a total volume of 72,749.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NVIDIA's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $195.00 $226.6K 6.3K 245 NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/10/22 $200.00 $141.2K 9.3K 980 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $86.8K 12.8K 2.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $192.50 $86.3K 1.3K 704 NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $200.00 $76.5K 2.4K 70

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $195.00 $226.6K 6.3K 245 NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/10/22 $200.00 $141.2K 9.3K 980 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $86.8K 12.8K 2.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $192.50 $86.3K 1.3K 704 NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $200.00 $76.5K 2.4K 70

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,591,271, the price of NVDA is down -2.53% at $190.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.