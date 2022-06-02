Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ULTA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ulta Beauty.

Looking at options history for Ulta Beauty ULTA we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $503,619 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $105,326.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $325.0 to $520.0 for Ulta Beauty over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ulta Beauty's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ulta Beauty's whale trades within a strike price range from $325.0 to $520.0 in the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $470.00 $227.6K 1 33 ULTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $420.00 $62.5K 142 30 ULTA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $400.00 $60.7K 158 48 ULTA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/03/22 $325.00 $44.8K 5 5 ULTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $400.00 $43.2K 158 28

Where Is Ulta Beauty Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 547,307, the price of ULTA is up 1.95% at $415.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Ulta Beauty:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $480.

Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $475

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $490.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $485.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $466.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

