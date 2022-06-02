SolarEdge Technologies Whale Trades For June 02

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on SolarEdge Technologies.

Looking at options history for SolarEdge Technologies SEDG we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $985,170 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,436,548.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $260.0 to $470.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SolarEdge Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SolarEdge Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $260.0 to $470.0 in the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $270.00 $467.4K 310 358 SEDG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $270.00 $296.1K 310 89 SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $370.00 $168.0K 620 206 SEDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $370.00 $167.0K 620 6 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $330.00 $131.3K 211 166

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 708,731, the price of SEDG is up 11.14% at $302.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On SolarEdge Technologies:

Oppenheimer upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $334

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

