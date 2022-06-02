ñol

10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Thursday

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 2, 2022 3:02 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes.
  • You can find some of the highest volume option alerts of the day below.

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

Apple Inc AAPL
Nikola Corp NKLA
Tesla Inc TSLA
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD

Symbol Price Type DTE Bid Ask   Volume
AAPL 150.43 Call 1 1.57 1.59   76,451
AAPL 150.43 Call 1 0.53 0.54   47,337
AAPL 150.43 Call 1 0.11 0.12   43,196
NKLA 7.27 Call 78 0.73 0.78   40,092
AAPL 150.43 Call 1 2.22 2.24   36,835
AAPL 150.43 Put 1 0.12 0.13   35,105
NKLA 7.27 Call 8 0.51 0.53   34,724
TSLA 789.93 Call 1 10.35 10.50   34,393
AMD 107.40 Call 1 3.40 3.50   31,279
NKLA 7.27 Put 8 0.26 0.30   30,165

