This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil XOM we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $279,597 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $389,304.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $120.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Exxon Mobil options trades today is 5155.6 with a total volume of 4,438.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Exxon Mobil's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $161.7K 5.5K 762 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $95.00 $57.2K 13.9K 498 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $95.00 $55.4K 13.9K 248 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $87.50 $53.3K 1.5K 51 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $80.00 $45.6K 4.8K 26

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $161.7K 5.5K 762 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $95.00 $57.2K 13.9K 498 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $95.00 $55.4K 13.9K 248 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $87.50 $53.3K 1.5K 51 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $80.00 $45.6K 4.8K 26

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,065,426, the price of XOM is up 0.01% at $97.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $111.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $111.

Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $104.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.