Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 73 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Medtronic MDT was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Missfresh MF's stock traded down the lowest, falling 21.64% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Cepton CPTN's stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:
- Medtronic MDT stock hit $96.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.06%.
- S&P Global SPGI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $311.87. Shares traded down 3.12%.
- Moody's MCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $269.49 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.79%.
- James Hardie Industries JHX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.81%.
- Lancaster Colony LANC shares reached a new 52-week low of $118.74 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.24%.
- GoodRx Holdings GDRX shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.78%.
- Progyny PGNY stock hit a yearly low of $29.93. The stock was down 4.29% for the day.
- Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares set a new yearly low of $19.07 this morning. The stock was down 3.74% on the session.
- Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.64 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.98%.
- PTC Therapeutics PTCT stock hit $28.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.94%.
- Digital Turbine APPS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 18.44%.
- Frontdoor FTDR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.93. Shares traded down 2.47%.
- Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares made a new 52-week low of $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.3% for the day.
- Myriad Genetics MYGN stock hit a yearly low of $18.63. The stock was down 2.65% for the day.
- Nevro NVRO shares made a new 52-week low of $41.62 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.81% for the day.
- Embecta EMBC shares made a new 52-week low of $23.84 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.
- ModivCare MODV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $92.61. Shares traded down 2.57%.
- Xencor XNCR shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.76 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.27%.
- Celldex Therapeutics CLDX shares moved down 4.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.25, drifting down 4.68%.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.41. Shares traded down 4.3%.
- Bright Health Gr BHG shares hit a yearly low of $1.58. The stock was down 5.29% on the session.
- Community Health Systems CYH stock hit $5.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.83%.
- Big Lots BIG stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.41. The stock was down 3.8% on the session.
- Bright Green BGXX shares made a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock was down 19.09% for the day.
- Erasca ERAS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.20 and moving down 2.95%.
- TG Therapeutics TGTX stock hit $4.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.24%.
- Coherus BioSciences CHRS stock hit $7.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.36%.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA shares fell to $7.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.83%.
- Albireo Pharma ALBO shares hit a yearly low of $19.38. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.
- BARK BARK shares fell to $2.11 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.4%.
- Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.46. The stock was down 10.04% on the session.
- Ouster OUST shares set a new yearly low of $2.06 this morning. The stock was down 4.77% on the session.
- Cepton CPTN shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.31.
- Aurora Cannabis ACB stock set a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Wednesday, moving down 6.63%.
- LexinFintech Holdings LX shares fell to $1.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.69%.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL stock drifted down 0.72% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.77.
- OraSure Technologies OSUR stock hit a yearly low of $3.97. The stock was down 3.86% for the day.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.
- EverQuote EVER stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.66 and moving down 1.79%.
- Fanhua FANH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.97 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.97%.
- Sophia Genetics SOPH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.90 and moving down 3.93%.
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals THRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.50. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI stock drifted down 4.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.94.
- ESSA Pharma EPIX stock drifted down 4.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.60.
- Jounce Therapeutics JNCE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.77%.
- Personalis PSNL shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.71 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.02%.
- Omeros OMER shares were down 4.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.33.
- Inozyme Pharma INZY shares hit a yearly low of $3.42. The stock was down 5.69% on the session.
- Applied Molecular AMTI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.89. Shares traded down 10.27%.
- Natuzzi NTZ shares moved down 4.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.08, drifting down 4.3%.
- Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI shares moved down 5.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.01, drifting down 5.81%.
- Cortexyme CRTX shares fell to $2.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.09%.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock was up 1.44% on the session.
- Kirkland's KIRK stock drifted down 11.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.01.
- Biote BTMD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.70. Shares traded down 11.54%.
- Molecular Templates MTEM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Wednesday, moving down 5.67%.
- Missfresh MF stock hit a yearly low of $0.15. The stock was up 21.64% for the day.
- Pluristem Therapeutics PSTI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock hit $1.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.08%.
- Cumberland CPIX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.04. The stock traded down 2.39%.
- Greenpro Capital GRNQ shares hit a yearly low of $0.30. The stock was down 6.3% on the session.
- Sonic Foundry SOFO shares set a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock traded down 2.48%.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares fell to $1.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.67%.
- Sobr Safe SOBR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.34% for the day.
