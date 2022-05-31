HP Whale Trades For May 31

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on HP HPQ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HPQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for HP.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $579,186, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $144,931.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $43.0 for HP over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for HP's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of HP's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $43.0 in the last 30 days.

HP Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HPQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $39.50 $282.0K 35 1.8K HPQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $35.00 $67.0K 5.5K 1.7K HPQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $39.50 $57.1K 31 485 HPQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $39.00 $42.0K 261 2.3K HPQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $38.50 $35.7K 1.8K 753

Where Is HP Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,786,759, the price of HPQ is up 0.99% at $39.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On HP:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on HP, which currently sits at a price target of $39.

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $38

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

