10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $192.50 $29.1K 1.9K 7.1K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $100.00 $131.3K 3.8K 5.4K MNTV CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $17.50 $84.0K 38.8K 3.0K CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $145.00 $48.3K 1.0K 2.3K MQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $12.50 $89.8K 6.4K 1.8K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $650.0K 7.0K 1.0K AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $95.00 $935.0K 0 1.0K MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $400.00 $141.0K 1.0K 830 HCP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $67.8K 1.0K 528 APPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $86.6K 1.3K 490

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $192.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $291.0 per contract. There were 1901 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 199 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 670 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.3K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 3884 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MNTV MNTV, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 38851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 308 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 1059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MQ MQ, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 1457 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.8K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 6424 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 234 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $650.0K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 7066 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1088 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT AMAT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 381 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $935.0K, with a price of $935.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.0K, with a price of $14100.0 per contract. There were 1002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 830 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HCP HCP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 196 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.8K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 1080 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APPS APPS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 364 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.6K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 1343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 490 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

